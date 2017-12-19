If you miss going out and renting a VHS tape, fret no longer. One is coming soon.

Alamo Draft House will be opening it’s first video rental store early next year. Unfortunately there will only be one, all the way in Raleigh, North Carolina. Variety reports that the store will be known as Video Vortex and that they will offer DVD, Blu-ray and VHS rentals. Apparently there are still old videos that have not received a digital version and can only be seen on VHS. If you don’t own a VHS player, no need to worry. Video Vortex will also offer VHS player rentals as well.

The store will allow visitors to return rentals whenever they make their way back to the store, or by mail with a return envelope. Joseph A. Ziemba, founder of the Video Vortex, a series that showcases straight to video films from 1980 to 2000 at Alamo Draft House, tells Variety “It gives me hope for humanity to see Video Vortex grow from a series at the Alamo to an actual video store. VHS is still the only way to see hundreds of forgotten genre movies. But in this era of rare tapes selling for insane amounts of money, Video Vortex will make them easily accessible for everyone in the Raleigh film community.”

Source Via: Variety