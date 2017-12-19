© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Sean “Diddy” Combs has long aspired to break into the world of sports, and it looks like he’s put his cards on the table in the wake of the Panthers owner Jerry Richardson workplace misconduct scandal.

Diddy wrote on Instagram, “Attention to the Carolina PANTHERS! ATTENTION NFL! This is a chance to make history! There are NO AFRICAN AMERICAN MAJORITY OWNERS IN THE NFL! I WOULD LIKE TO BUY THE CAROLINA PANTHERS! Let’s GOOOOOOO! Spread the word. Tell the world! No joke.”

The Panthers are estimated to be worth more than $1 billion. We don’t know whether Diddy could come up with that kind of cash or if he’d need investment partners, but…

Colin Kaepernick’s on board, tweeting “I want in!”

I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen! https://t.co/sDR4ciciY8 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 18, 2017

CBS Sports reports Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is also interested.

Richardson, who’s owned the Panthers since their inception, has announced he’s selling the team at the end of the season. According to Sports Illustrated, he’s settled claims with at least four women, and he also used a racial epithet with an African-American employee.

Forbes says Diddy raked in $130 million in the past year.