© Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Addie Zinone revealed her identity in Variety last week, and has now appeared on the show in which the accused host was fired.

Addie is a former Today staff member who admits having a consensual affair with Matt Lauer, whom she met when working on the show as a production assistant. She tells Megyn Kelly she wants to empower other women who may find themselves in a similar situation.

Addie says she began a month-long affair with Lauer in 2000, that Matt hit on her during a “professional” lunch and they had their first alleged sexual encounter later that day when he invited her to meet him in his dressing room. “I realize that sounds very naive and silly of me because I walked over there to do that. But in that moment, I didn’t have anybody to share my fears and confusion with except for him, because what am I going to say to people?”

Their sexual encounters have haunted her ever since, Addie said. “These are very hard things to talk about. My family is shattered by this. They are afraid for me. This all trickles down to a lot of people that are affected, so having these conversations is really important, but also there’s a lot of shame attached to what I did.”

She says though the relationship was consensual it was an abuse of power.

NBC fired Lauer last month after complaints of inappropriate sexual behavior. (People)