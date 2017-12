In 1994, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” was released… and it never made Billboard’s Hot 100 Top 10 singles.

Now, 23 years later, that song… is finally… a Billboard Top 10 hit… at #9 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for Dec. 30

So far, Mariah has hit the music charts 28, with 18 those songs hitting #1!

It’s been nearly 10 years since Mariah has had a Billboard Top 10 hit. Major congratulations to her!