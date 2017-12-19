© Sipa USA-USA TODAY NETWORK

Tavis Smiley says PBS made “a huge mistake” when it suspended his show over allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the talk-show host said, “I’m going to do anything to protect my reputation.”

He maintained his innocence but admitted to “consensual” relationships with colleagues and an “intense” atmosphere during production. He also criticized PBS for not sharing the identities of his accusers during an investigation.

PBS fired back with a statement: “Tavis Smiley needs to get his story straight… Witnesses who have bravely come forward to speak with the independent investigators retained by PBS report a fear of retribution for speaking out. PBS stands by its decision to respect the anonymity of those who are afraid to come forward publicly.

Additional allegations are continuing to come to light since last week’s announcement.”