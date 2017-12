Wonder if President Trump had an opportunity to look at his likeness before it was presented to the world? I don’t think so… haha!

Yesterday, Walt Disney World added an animatronic version of President Donald Trump to the Hall of Presidents at Magic Kingdom, with Trump’s actual voice, according to E News.

Soon after the unveiling, the social media comments began.

lmao disney spent more time cleaning a single bathroom in the french section of epcot than they did on this sculpture of donald trump for their hall of the presidents exhibit pic.twitter.com/xFsvLdEJSg — chris melberger (@chrismelberger) December 19, 2017

Trump robot in the Hall of Presidents looks like a 71-year-old Chucky doll. pic.twitter.com/yLCBmhpNvG — John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) December 19, 2017

Disney gave the job of Trump in the Hall of Presidents to Jon Voight and I can’t stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/dtu4PnqPv4 — Wil Spillane 🚀 (@2xUEss) December 19, 2017

Seems Disney creators need a do-over on this one! Haha!