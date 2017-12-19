Sources confirm to TVLine that the NBC network is in talks to bring back the hit show The Office.

NBC recently brought back Will and Grace for a revival season and has proven to be one of the networks highest rating new shows this season, a second season is already on the way.

TVLine reports that Steve Carell, who played regional manager Michael Scott will not be returning and that they are currently looking to cast a new regional manager. The network is looking to bring back the hit comedy for the 2018-2019 season.

How do you feel about an Office revival?

Source Via: TVLine.com