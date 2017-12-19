Filed Under:Couple Goals, Drew Barrymore, Epic, Marriage Proposal, Netflix, Romantic, Santa Clarita Diet, Shows, Timothy Olyphant

These days, it’s couples who Netflix together that stay together.

This is especially true for Conor and his girlfriend Kamela. The two watched Netflix on their first date and six years later, it’s still one of their favorite ways to spend time together. Kamela’s favorite show is currently Santa Clarita Diet, starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. Conor got his creative gears flowing and managed to get the on-screen couple to help orchestrate this epic proposal. At one point in the video, Kamela even says the on-screen couple is “a ride-or-die couple,” and she couldn’t be more right.

Watch the full proposal below! WARNING SOME ADULT LANGUAGE

