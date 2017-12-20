Country star Michael Ray, who’s hits include “Kiss You In The Morning” and “Think A Little Less”, probably needed a kiss this morning because he should have been thinking a little more!

TMZ reports in Eustis Florida (approx. 30 miles northwest of Orlando), police were called today, just after 3am. to a McDonald’s, after Ray’s 2012 Jeep hit a vehicle in front of him in the drive-thru.

Police say Michael’s eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred, he smelled heavily of alcohol, and stumbled when exiting his vehicle.

Ray told police he had been at a bar. Sobriety tests were conducted… all of which Michael failed!

Michael was arrested for DUI and felony possession of weed-oil, which was found while searching him.

Ray is expected to be released and no word thus far from his peeps.