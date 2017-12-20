Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) taunts the fans after quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scores on a keeper in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. (Photo by Rodger Mallison/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/Sipa USA)

The Dallas Cowboys announced late Tuesday night that they will be sending four of their players to the Pro Bowl. The lucky four are offensive linemen Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Zack Martin, as well as defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Sunday Jan. 28, 2018, a week before Superbowl LII.

Via NBC DFW