Eminem (Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA)

According to Wikipedia, Eminen has had 10 #1 albums on the Billboard 200, 5 #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and has sold over 47,000,000 albums and over 42 million tracks. In addition, he’s the 6th best selling artist in the U.S. and the best selling hip-hop artist, selling over 245 million albums, globally.

Eminem… is one of the world’s best selling artists, and despite living the quiet life for the past years, that may come to a screeching halt, soon!

In an interview with Vulture, Eminem says he’s had relationships since his divorce from ex-wife Kim, but nothing he felt worth taking public. His sources for finding dates, include Tinder, Grindr, and he used to frequent strip clubs.

Currently, Eminem is promoting his new album Revival, which in areas, is political in nature, and often aimed at President Trump. The artist says, “I’m not worried about whether people like what I say politically”–“I just want to know they’re listening. As long as I have people’s ears, I have to say what I think is right.”

