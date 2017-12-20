By Blake Powers
CBS 11 reports Ft. Worth Police are looking for a Dracula or zombie looking robber who walking into the EECU credit union on Clifford Street Friday Dec. 1, showed bank clerks a pistol in a holster on his right hip and announced “this is a robbery”, demanding clerks hand over all cash, then walked away.

fort worth dracula zombie 1 Ft. Worth Police Seek Dracula or Zombie Robber

Dracula or zombie robber (Photo: courtesy of Ft. Worth Police Dept)

The gun wielding robber drove away in a white 2011-2012 Ford F250 Super Duty truck with a camper on it.

In addition, police say that robbery is similar to others in Denton and Grapevine, in which the robber wore the same mask, leaving in the same vehicle.

fort worth dracula zombie 2 Ft. Worth Police Seek Dracula or Zombie Robber

Dracula or zombie robber (Photo: courtesy of Ft. Worth Police Dept.)

If you have any info towards identifying the robber, call 817.989.3317, ASAP!

Is that Dracula or a zombie? Perhaps the robber is confused and his make-up artist is on Christmas vacation?

