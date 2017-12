(Photo by Elena Aquila / Pacific Press)

A man named Alberto was competing on the Spanish-language quiz show Ahora Caigo, when he was asked a question about “Captain America,” the Marvel superhero.

What luck! Alberto was actually wearing a Captain America shirt, so he has this question in the bag, right? The question? “What is Steve Rogers in The Avengers? Doctor, Sir, or Captain?”

Alberto’s answer? “Doctor.”

All he had to do was look down!

Check out the video below!

Via MSN