(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

For over three decades, Heather North lent her voice to the incredibly popular Scooby-Doo franchise, portraying Daphne Blake, one of the two female leads.

After a long battle with illness, however, the actress died at her home in Studio City, California last month at the age of 71.

North first voiced Daphne beginning with the second season of Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?, and continued to do so over the next thirty years, with her final credit coming with the 2003 movie Scooby-Doo! and the Monster of Mexico.  

Via People

