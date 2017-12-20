Filed Under:Body, christmas card, Mark Wahlberg, Shirtless
Some people like to get creative with their Christmas cards and deviate from the traditional, “gather around the fire place in coordinated matching outfits.” That includes some of our celebrities as well… like Mark Wahlberg.

ENews reported the actor decided to pose shirtless while all of his family wore swimsuits for their special Christmas Card this year.

I mean, should he even try to hide a good ‘fit’ body? Who are we to judge the man!

Take a look for yourself. “The Wahlberg Christmas Card”

The Wahlberg family Christmas card. 🎄❤️

