Filed Under:80's, California, Cook, Fire, firefighters, Food, Movies, Rob Lowe, Thomas Fire
(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador)

As the Thomas Fire continues to ravage through southern California, actor Rob Lowe wanted to show his appreciation for the brave men and women risking their lives fighting the flames.

Lowe invited several firefighters to his home, many of which saved his home from the flames themselves, and treated them to a home cooked meal of hamburgers, pasta, and salad, prepared and served by the Golden Globe-nominated actor himself.

Dinner for new friends at our house.

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on

Lowe wrote on Instagram, “Thank you to all the crews from all over the country who stood tall and saved my town. #respect #gratitude.  Dinner for new friends at our house.”

Via E!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live