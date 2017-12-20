(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador)

As the Thomas Fire continues to ravage through southern California, actor Rob Lowe wanted to show his appreciation for the brave men and women risking their lives fighting the flames.

Lowe invited several firefighters to his home, many of which saved his home from the flames themselves, and treated them to a home cooked meal of hamburgers, pasta, and salad, prepared and served by the Golden Globe-nominated actor himself.

Dinner for new friends at our house. A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Dec 17, 2017 at 9:24pm PST

Lowe wrote on Instagram, “Thank you to all the crews from all over the country who stood tall and saved my town. #respect #gratitude. Dinner for new friends at our house.”

