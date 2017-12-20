By Scott T. Sterling
In honor of the band’s 50th anniversary, the Velvet Underground are taking it all back to the beginning.
The Velvet Underground is a forthcoming vinyl box set that includes all four of the band’s studio albums, the “lost” 1969 full-length and Nico’s solo debut, Chelsea Girl.
The set will come pressed on 180-gram black vinyl and feature stereo mixes and meticulously reproduced original cover art.
The box will also include an exclusive 48-page booklet, featuring vintage photos, lyrics and a new foreword penned by founding member Maureen “Moe” Tucker.
The highlight for hardcore fans will likely be the inclusion of the much-mythologized “lost” album, 1969. There are many rumors behind why the mysterious recordings were never part of the group’s initial catalog, which will be available on vinyl for the first time here.
The Velvet Underground is set for release on Feb. 23 and will be limited to 1000 copies. The set retails at $179.98. It’s available for pre-order here.
See the complete tracklist for The Velvet Underground below.
The Velvet Underground and Nico (March 1967)
Side One
- Sunday Morning
- I’m Waiting For The Man
- Femme Fatale
- Venus In Furs
- Run Run Run
- All Tomorrow’s Parties
Side Two
- Heroin
- There She Goes Again
- I’ll Be Your Mirror
- The Black Angel’s Death Song
- European Son
Nico: Chelsea Girl (October 1967)
Side One
- The Fairest of the Seasons
- These Days
- Little Sister
- Winter Song
- It Was A Pleasure Then
Side Two
- Chelsea Girls
- I’ll Keep It With Mine
- Somewhere There’s a Feather
- Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams
- Eulogy To Lenny Bruce
White Light/White Heat (January 1968)
Side One
- White Light/White Heat
- The Gift
- Lady Godiva’s Operation
- There She Comes Now
Side Two
- I Heard Her Call My Name
- Sister Ray
The Velvet Underground (March 1969)
Side One
- Candy Says
- What Goes On
- Some Kinda Love
- Pale Blue Eyes
- Jesus
Side Two
- Beginning To See The Light
- I’m Set Free
- That’s The Story Of My Life
- The Murder Mystery
- After Hours
1969 (recorded May – October 1969)
Side One
- Foggy Notion (original 1969 mix)
- One Of The Days (2014 mix)
- Lisa Says (2014 mix)
- I’m Sticking With You (original 1969 mix)
- Andy’s Chest (original 1969 mix)
Side Two
- I Can’t Stand It (2014 mix)
- She’s My Best Friend (original 1969 mix)
- We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together (2014 mix)
- I’m Gonna Move Right In (original 1969 mix)
- Ferryboat Bill (original 1969 mix)
Side Three
- Coney Island Steeplechase (2014 mix)
- Ocean (original 1969 mix)
- Rock & Roll (original 1969 mix)
- Ride Into The Sun (2014 mix)
Side Four – Bonus Tracks
- Hey Mr. Rain (version one)
- Guess I’m Falling In Love instrumental version)
- Temptation Inside Your Heart (original mix)
- Stephanie Says (original mix)
- Hey Mr. Rain (version two)
- Beginning To See The Light (early version)
Loaded (November 1970)
Side One
- Who Loves The Sun
- Sweet Jane
- Rock & Roll
- Cool It Down
- New Age
Side Two
- Head Held High
- Lonesome Cowboy Bill
- I Found A Reason
- Train Round The Bend
- Oh! Sweet Nuthin’