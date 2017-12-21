SUNRISE, FL - DECEMBER 12: Al Pitrelli of Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs at BB&T Center on December 12, 2014 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Larry Marano/Getty Images)

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is in town and our very own Blake Powers had a chance to chat with Director Al Pitrelli about their Winter Tour 2017 “The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve” !

Take a listen:

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform “The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve” Friday – at American Airlines Center! Tickets are still available NOW at http://www.americanairlinescenter.com/…/trans-siberian-orch…

A portion of proceeds benefit “The House That 98.7 KLUV Built” – SEE http://kluv.radio.com/the-house-that-987-kluv-built/

We’re working with Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity and Ace Hardware to enable a financially challenged person or family into buying a house of their own!