By Scott T. Sterling

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul are celebrating Christmas at the beach.

The legendary guitarist, actor and longtime member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band has shared a new music video for the Ramones’ holiday favorite, “Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want to Fight Tonight).”

The clip finds Van Zandt and the band having fun on a beach in Barcelona, mixed with classic movie and cartoon imagery.

“I was always a big fan of (early silent filmmaker) George Melies, so we found some of his things and a couple of old cartoons and we just picked out the various shots and put ’em together, and it all seemed to fit,” the guitarist told Billboard.

Check out the fun clip below.