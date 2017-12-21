Washington Post reports Jaireme Barrow of Washington has lost multiple package deliveries to thieves, informing police, but to no avail.

Frustration lead Barrow to develop the Blank Box.

The Blank Box is an empty box, loaded with a 12-gauge shotgun blank that fires when the package is lifted.

As you can see, Barrow has successfully thwarted thieves from taking his property

Currently, Barrow is looking to patent and sell his invention, at around $60 each.

Now that he’s released video of his invention and home, thieves will know it’s a stunt, unless a real shotgun shell happens to be used. Will thieves take that chance?

Barrow may need to create a Texas version with a little more bang to protect what requires bucks.