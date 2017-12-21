Photo: Xinhua/Sipa USA
Giving someone a gift for Christmas is easy. Giving someone something weird takes more thought.
Huffington Post shares these weird gift suggestions for the weird at heart.
- A Christmas tree costume
- A Rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer mankini
- An upside-down Christmas tree
- A taco holder in the shape of a triceratops
- The Die Hard Christmas poem book
- A Game of Thrones tree topper
- A red Solo cup tree ornament
- A yoga mat decorated with pictures of doughnuts
- A grill-cleaning robot
What other weird Christmas gift suggestions do you have?
