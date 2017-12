Without a doubt Eric Lloyd was considered one of the cutest most talented child actors by many. He played Tim Allen’s son in 1994’s ‘The Santa Clause.’

With a bowl-cut and a name like Charlie Calvin, Lloyd captivated audiences.

So, what happened to that 8 year old cutie?

<a href=”http://www.eonline.com/news/814584/you-won-t-believe-what-the-kids-from-your-favorite-holiday-movies-look-like-now” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>E News</a> has shared the boy traded his bowl cut for a band!