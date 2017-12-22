An overheated A/C unit caused fire alarms to blare early this morning at Dallas Love Field.

#BREAKING this is the scene right now at Dallas Love Field. Our CBS affiliate in Dallas says there's a reported fire in the main terminal. Evacuations underway. pic.twitter.com/jpWhFDLTeW — Hayley Anders (@handers12) December 22, 2017

Passengers were forced to evacuate the airport around 4:30 this morning, as emergency crews worked to sort out the issue.

Holiday travelers were forced to evacuate @DallasLoveField this morning. Thanks to Doug Phillips for sharing https://t.co/JfpQwRjD1d pic.twitter.com/tJY1bYGcvs — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) December 22, 2017

Unfortunately, the delay in airport activities, along with the heavy volume of traffic due to the holidays, has caused major delays at Love Field, with TSA screenings reportedly taking as long as 90 minutes. As a result, the airport is experiencing heavy delays, and has informed some passengers that there are cases where they will miss their flight altogether.

Passengers were just told the airport is "so far behind" that they may not make their flights. They came on the speakers to tell passengers they "cannot guarantee their flight." pic.twitter.com/zTeNjTSfB6 — Chelsea Wade (@ChelseaKRLD) December 22, 2017

This pooch just wants to get through security. pic.twitter.com/Sjs6R864uY — Chelsea Wade (@ChelseaKRLD) December 22, 2017

You can check the flight status of any plane at Love Field HERE.

