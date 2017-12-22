An overheated A/C unit caused fire alarms to blare early this morning at Dallas Love Field.
Passengers were forced to evacuate the airport around 4:30 this morning, as emergency crews worked to sort out the issue.
Unfortunately, the delay in airport activities, along with the heavy volume of traffic due to the holidays, has caused major delays at Love Field, with TSA screenings reportedly taking as long as 90 minutes. As a result, the airport is experiencing heavy delays, and has informed some passengers that there are cases where they will miss their flight altogether.
You can check the flight status of any plane at Love Field HERE.
Via NBC