Filed Under:Couple, Escalator, Video

We all have that one friend who likes to clown around when the group gets together. However, this guy here ended up clowning himself. 23-year-old Twitter user, James Gower, shared a video of a night out with his buddies and a personal highlight of the night. His friend decided to slide down the tube escalator and it looks like something straight out of a movie. You can see halfway through the video the guy is clearly regretting his decision. The end is abrupt. See for yourself!

Don’t try this out, kids!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live