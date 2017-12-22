We all have that one friend who likes to clown around when the group gets together. However, this guy here ended up clowning himself. 23-year-old Twitter user, James Gower, shared a video of a night out with his buddies and a personal highlight of the night. His friend decided to slide down the tube escalator and it looks like something straight out of a movie. You can see halfway through the video the guy is clearly regretting his decision. The end is abrupt. See for yourself!

Top night last night, but this has to be the highlight 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yMqDvOoVML — James Gower (@__gower) December 21, 2017

When you realize you made some choices you probably shouldn't have pic.twitter.com/nbZ7MiGjZz — Tyler Meador (@t_med22) December 22, 2017

Don’t try this out, kids!