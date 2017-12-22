(Photo by Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports)

Dick Enberg has been a fixture in sports broadcasting for over sixty years, with 28 Wimbledons, 10 Super Bowls, and eight NCAA Basketball Championships just the beginning of the list of his accomplishments.

Enberg passed away in his home in La Jolla, a neighborhood in San Diego, Thursday. His family first became concerned after Enberg did not arrive on a scheduled flight to Boston to meet his third grandchild for the first time. Authorities found Enberg in his home, bags packed, dead of a suspected heart attack.

Met Dick Enberg in his Angels’ booth as a 12 y-o dreamer & wannabe. I’ve learned from & admired his unmatched class & grace ever since… was immensely proud to call him an ESPN tennis colleague. Such sad news this morning. I’ll miss him deeply, especially while at Wimbledon — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) December 22, 2017

Amazing thing about Dick Enberg is he prompts different memories depending on when/where you grew up. My first thought is of Wimbledon https://t.co/WYteMctrxW — J.A. Adande (@jadande) December 22, 2017

So saddened to hear the news of the passing of the legendary Dick Enberg. Had the pleasure to work with and interview him. A genius and genial storyteller of the best variety. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 22, 2017

Enberg’s family released a statement on his passing saying they are “grateful for the kind thoughts and prayers of all of Dick’s countless fans and dear friends.” The also note that “At this time we are all still processing the significant loss, and we ask for prayers and respectful privacy in the immediate aftermath of such untimely news.”

Via NY Times