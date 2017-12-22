Dick Enberg has been a fixture in sports broadcasting for over sixty years, with 28 Wimbledons, 10 Super Bowls, and eight NCAA Basketball Championships just the beginning of the list of his accomplishments.
Enberg passed away in his home in La Jolla, a neighborhood in San Diego, Thursday. His family first became concerned after Enberg did not arrive on a scheduled flight to Boston to meet his third grandchild for the first time. Authorities found Enberg in his home, bags packed, dead of a suspected heart attack.
Enberg’s family released a statement on his passing saying they are “grateful for the kind thoughts and prayers of all of Dick’s countless fans and dear friends.” The also note that “At this time we are all still processing the significant loss, and we ask for prayers and respectful privacy in the immediate aftermath of such untimely news.”
Via NY Times