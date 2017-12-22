(Photo by Ralph Lauer/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT/Sipa USA)

If you love Christmas and have a spare $10 million lying around, boy do we have a gift for you!

The ORIGINAL screen-used puppets from the 1964 stop motion film Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer are currently available on eBay. Both Santa and Rudolph are available, and according to the seller, they are the only surviving figures from the orignal set used during production of the film.

The puppets were restored in 2007, and according to the seller, “1960s Hollywood memorabilia collector” Peter Lutrario, “These 2 puppets are Certainly one of the Most Iconic and Famous Collectibles in the entire World, and are certainly the Most Famous Holiday and Christmas Props In the History of Television. We are dealing with something Magnificent and Iconic on a Level all its own.”

So any takers?

Via People