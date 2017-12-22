When it comes to your holiday liquor purchases, stop and think about this weekend.
Sunday: Liquor stores are closed (it’s been this way since 1935 with the Texas Liquor Control Act).
Monday/Christmas Day: Liquor stores are closed (lawmakers created the liquor sales ban for this day in 1967).
GULP!
So you better hurry and stop by your local liquor store by Saturday: or you’ll be out of luck before Christmas!
Don’t feel picked on, though: half of the country bans liquor sales on Christmas Day.
