When it comes to your holiday liquor purchases, stop and think about this weekend.

Sunday: Liquor stores are closed (it’s been this way since 1935 with the Texas Liquor Control Act).

Monday/Christmas Day: Liquor stores are closed (lawmakers created the liquor sales ban for this day in 1967).

GULP!

So you better hurry and stop by your local liquor store by Saturday: or you’ll be out of luck before Christmas!

Don’t feel picked on, though: half of the country bans liquor sales on Christmas Day.

Source: Dallas News

