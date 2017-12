It’s the pinnacle of your cherished Christmas tree: the tree topper! Most of us have stars…angels…Dolly Parton…

Huh?

People took to Twitter to show off their creative tree toppers: here are some of our favorites!

Now that’s a tree topper!!! pic.twitter.com/kiE8MT3ILM — Sean Kaen (@OddNMacabre) December 16, 2017

When you can't decide between a star or an angel tree topper get both: @DollyParton pic.twitter.com/hXdKy0z6KP — Lana Gay (@LanaGay) December 19, 2017

A proper feminist history teacher’s tree topper 🎄 pic.twitter.com/JnKrnhnUyl — A White (@abster_abi) December 9, 2017

Scrat from Ice Age is our traditional tree-topper pic.twitter.com/cJ0cQ4yZ6L — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) December 10, 2017

weve replaced the christmas tree topper pic.twitter.com/sIrj0dOfqn — Gatomán 🐱🖒 (@madohomo) December 16, 2017

Now that Serena, Beyoncé, and Hillary have conquered the world, it’s time these queens get their own tree topper! via @Womentolookup2 #Resistmas pic.twitter.com/8fhfnv2Hjk — Shomeo (@SassBaller) December 9, 2017

The tornado tree topper has made its yearly touch down! pic.twitter.com/6YUbpi6ySk — Matt Grinter (@matt_grinter) December 19, 2017

Christmas Hopper Tree Topper pic.twitter.com/UCAgDZURAO — PogbaAce (@PogbaAce) December 17, 2017

Source: Twitter

