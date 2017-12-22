Washington D.C. police officer Barry Eastman was killed in a car crash in September, leaving behind a wife and 5-year-old twins Violen and Asher.

Understandably, this Christmas season is tough for the family, but hopefully the children will be able to find some reprieve in the kindness and gratitude of their father’s fellow officers. A colleague of Eastman’s gave Violen and Asher each an incredibly special gift, a teddy bear fashioned from their fallen father’s police uniform.

A fellow 3D officer handmade these stuffed animals out of Officer Barry Eastman's old uniforms who was killed in a car crash earlier this year. They'll go to Eastman's two kids. He loved helping others including through community coat drives for those in need. #GiveBack pic.twitter.com/mtXrrzeScO — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 21, 2017

Tune into @ABC7News and @fox5dc tonight to hear from Barry Eastman's family about how a fellow 3D officer is helping them remember their Dad. #MPDFamily #GiveBack pic.twitter.com/L7QncLDJZD — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 21, 2017

Eastman had been with the D.C. police department for four years, and made an indelible impact on the force. The department wrote on Twitter after his passing, “He loved helping others.”

Via WFAA