Like many families nowadays, the Mease family from Wylie has an “Elf on the Shelf” that “reports” to Santa every day with news of the children’s behavior. And like most Elves on Shelves, “Elfis” appears in different parts of the Mease’s house every single night.

Matriarch of the family Brittany Mease has made it no secret she despises the whole Elf on the Shelf tradition, but she does it year after year “to see those precious smiles on my beautiful children’s faces.” Well, Elfis had to go on “bed rest” after he “tripped” on toys the children left on the floor the night before. For two weeks, Elfis could not move, so Brittany thought the best spot to temporarily hide him from her children would be the oven.

You can probably see where this was going.

She turned the oven on to bake some pasta, totally forgetting Elfis was “rehabbing” in there. She didn’t realize it until it was too late!

Poor Elfis! Brittany’s kids were understandably heartbroken, but as she self admittedly “sucks” at Elf on the Shelf, she had a backup Elfis. She made it a point to call Santa in front of her kids, asking the Big Guy if he could pick Elfis up, as his legs were melted and his head was falling off.

Luckily, she found her backup Elf, and her children’s Christmas wonder, and her Christmas nightmare, can continue!

We feel ya, Brittany!

Via WFAA