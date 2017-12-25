Mary Horomanski figured it was the Christmas lights that resulted in their…higher than usual electric bill.

Checking her account statement earlier in the month, Horomanski found that Penelec, her electric provider, was charging her $284,460,000,000, that’s $284 BILLION!

Pennsylvania woman stunned by $284 billion electric bill https://t.co/B1aEWnsTMz — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 24, 2017

Luckily, she had until November 2018 to pay the full amount, with the first installment only costing$28, 156! Of course, it was an error on Penelec’s part, and they adjusted the misplaced decimal to charge Mary the correct amount, only $284.46.

Penelec spokesperson Mark Durbin said this is the fist error of this kind he has seen. He told the Erie Times-News, “I can’t recall ever seeing a bill for billions of dollars. We appreciate the customer’s willingness to reach out to us about the mistake.” As for Mary, she told her son another idea for a Christmas gift after she saw the bill. She said, “I told him I want a heart monitor.”

Via Fox News