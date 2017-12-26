Photo: Kristoffer Tripplaar/SIPA USA

Sometimes I feel like Google is a relative I spend an inordinate about of time with… :).

Speaking of Google, according to BroBible, Dana Rebecca Designs has compiled the Top 10 Most Googled Athletes of 2017.

10. Tiger Woods

9. Kevin Durant

8. Tiger Woods

7. Ronda Rousey

6. O.J. Simpson

5. Kyrie Irving

4. Stephen Curry

3. Tom Brady

2. LeBron James

#1 – Conor McGregor

Plus, the #1 Googled Athlete Of 2017 for Texas…. is Houston Texan defensive end J.J. Watt.

Share this with friends. Then, you may return to your Googling… :).