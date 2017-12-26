By Blake Powers
12/25/2017 - Tributes are left opposite the home of singer George Michael in The Grove, Highgate, London on the one year anniversary of his death. (Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA)

Last Christmas, George Michael passed away in his sleep when his heart failed, at age 53.

A year later, his dad Jack, sisters Yioda and Melanie, plus best friend David, wrote a moving message on George’s website and posted a cute picture of George and his friend David when they were children, outside in snow.

 

The post includes, “This year has been a series of new and tough challenges for those of us close and loyal to Yog, not least of which was steeling ourselves this month, to hear ‘Last Christmas’ and ‘December Song’ streaming out of shops, cars, and radios, as it has done for decades, knowing he’s no longer here with us, missing him.”

At the time of his sudden death, George had been planning a comeback. R.I.P, Yog.

Read George’s family’s entire post, HERE.

