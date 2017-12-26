Filed Under:Celebration, christmas, International SPace Station, Videos

The International Space Station had a very merry Christmas celebration that looked nothing short of what we’d expect to see in outer space. A special rocket arrived late November that was filled with presents for the astronauts from family and friends. The crew opened presents on Christmas and there was even an artificial tree for the occasion! The astronauts were given a day off just like their counterparts here on Earth. The day was spent chatting with families and watching a special viewing of Star Wars: The Last Jedi because of course they would.

 

