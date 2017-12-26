Matt Murphy and Michael O’Sullivan have known each other for 30 years.

O’Sullivan, 58, has been acting as Murphy’s, 83, carer, as Murphy suffers from giant cell arteritis, a debilitating inflammation of the arteries that can affect the optic nerve. O’Sullivan moved into Murphy’s home after his second relationship fell apart and became homeless.

Murphy never had the money to pay O’Sullivan to act as his carer, so he intended to leave him his house after he passed. In Ireland, however, the inheritance tax to leave the house to O’Sullivan would have cost €50,000, an amount neither had. A mutual friend made an off-hand comment that the two should get married and avoid the tax altogether. Both gentlemen thought that was a good idea, so they did just that!

Best friends Michael O'Sullivan and Matt Murphy ahead of civil marriage in order to avoid inheritance tax. More @IrishMirror pic.twitter.com/skGJLeqoxN — Emma McMenamy (@emmamcm) December 22, 2017

O’Sullivan used the ceremony to pay tribute to Ireland’s LGBT community. He told the Irish Times, “The equality gay and lesbian people did for this country, that they fought hard for, they were discriminated against for most of their lives, they got equality for themselves but also for everybody else.”

Now husbands, the best friends look forward to spending the rest of their days together. O’Sullivan spoke of Murphy’s kindness saying, “I love Matt and he loves me, as friends.”

Via The Guardian