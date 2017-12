The internet is a wild west world, with lots of hashtags, likes, posts, and comments.

But what if you’re entering the world for the first time? What if you don’t know the language of the net?

Here comes a tutorial on how to speak Internet 101, and it actually features an Oscar nominee! A guy named Will Smith who wants to learn how to speak like the kids do online.

Also, remember…NEVER insult the K-pop group BTS, or else!