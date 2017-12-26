Filed Under:Airport, Dallas, Dancing, DFW, Employee, Holidays, layover, Local, Southwest Airlines, Sweet, travel, traveling, Vacation, Video, viral love field

Traveling can sometimes be tough.  Traveling during the holidays is guaranteed a nightmare.

For Tinlee and Brynlee Vaughn (and especially their parents!) their layover at Love Field trying to make it home to Houston had all the elements of a potential catastrophe.  Two no doubt incredibly tired young girls who already endured a long flight from Orlando to Dallas, only to have their next flight be delayed…truly a recipe for disaster.

Then the girls started having a little dance off, and who should join them but an incredible Southwest Airlines employee down on the Tarmac.  Their father Joe captured the heart-melting moment, and it has gone absolutely viral!

Via Guide Live

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live