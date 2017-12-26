Traveling can sometimes be tough. Traveling during the holidays is guaranteed a nightmare.

For Tinlee and Brynlee Vaughn (and especially their parents!) their layover at Love Field trying to make it home to Houston had all the elements of a potential catastrophe. Two no doubt incredibly tired young girls who already endured a long flight from Orlando to Dallas, only to have their next flight be delayed…truly a recipe for disaster.

Then the girls started having a little dance off, and who should join them but an incredible Southwest Airlines employee down on the Tarmac. Their father Joe captured the heart-melting moment, and it has gone absolutely viral!

Via Guide Live