(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia)

Heather Menzies-Urich is best known her role as Louisa von Trapp, the third oldest of the Von Trapp family, in the 1965 classic The Sound of Music.

Menzies-Urich passed away late Sunday night surrounded by friends and family after a short battle with brain cancer, of which she was diagnosed just four weeks ago. Her son Ryan paid tribute to his mother in Variety saying, “She was an actress, a ballerina and loved living her life to the fullest.”

Menzies-Urich’s Sound of Music co-stars, and Von Trapp siblings, Kym Karath and Nicholas Hammond paid tribute to the fallen actress.

I am filled with infinite sadness tonight. My precious friend and SOM sister Heather Menzies passed away this evening. Devastated. — Kym Karath (@KymKarath) December 25, 2017

A very sad day for all members of the Sound of Music family. @thesom7 @acstudio @DebbieTurner_ @KymKarath . We loved our dear sister Heather very much. pic.twitter.com/R1NaLkET2e — Nicholas Hammond (@nicholasham1) December 25, 2017

Menzies-Urich is survived by three children and eight children. Her husband, actor Robert Urich, passed away in 2002.

Via Today