By Blake Powers
Photo: Buddy Norris/Newport News Daily Press/TNS/Sipa USA)

According to People , stats from GiftNow (an e-gift platform) reveal 54% of Christmas/Holiday Season gifts will be exchanged.

Adults will exchange candy, gum and chocolate, more than anything else.

Women generally exchange sweaters and children’s clothing.

Men usually exchange athletic clothing and dress shirts.

In case you’re buying a late Christmas gift, women are less likely to return jewelry (watches included) and anti-aging skincare products.

What Christmas Gift Will You Exchange This Year?

