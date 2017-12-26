If there’s anything we’ll remember from 2017 it’s Danielle Bregoli AKA ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl, who went viral after an appearance on Dr. Phil for putting her mom through a lot (total understatement). The 14-year-old went on to become a recording artist, releasing a couple of music videos this year and climbing her way to the top in internet fame.

It seems Bregoli is changing and it might be for the better. The rapper uploaded a video from Christmas Day of her giving her mom a gift. In it was a check to the pay off the mortgage on her house. Bregoli’s mother, Barbara Ann, began tearing up. See the video for yourself below.

Warning: contains an explicit word.