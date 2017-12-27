The “Downtown Mini Mall” has been a fixture in the Denton Square for over 40 years. In an instant, over four decades of hard work was destroyed, after a fire swept through Locust St early Tuesday morning.

This picture of the mini mall in Denton square kills me. 😦 pic.twitter.com/XWQazIQyvH — Stephanie Voorhees (@stephlaris) December 26, 2017

#BREAKING Fire erupts inside Denton mini mall. At least 5 other structures outside the mall also affected. MORE: https://t.co/dvVvzBRffN pic.twitter.com/NgJFMfwYp4 — Larry Collins (@LarryNBC5) December 26, 2017

The roof completely collapsed, which all but confirms the Downtown Mini Mall will be closing its doors.

Drone images show the mini mall is a total loss. Other stores suffered some damage, but not as severe as the mini mall. Firefighters say that’s where the fire originated. So many antiques now reduced to rubble. Photo: Denton Record-Chronicle pic.twitter.com/W2BmomaBmF — Julian Esparza (@JulianReports) December 26, 2017

Thousands of people visited the Square yesterday to pay respects to the store, including the children and grandchildren of Leo and Shirley Will, who own the Downtown Mini Mall. Their daughter, Stephanie Shipp said, “I was five when they opened it, so I ran around and hid in secret places.” She also said that her parents, both in their 70s, haven’t fully wrapped their heads around the events of early Tuesday morning. “To think about my parents facing this at their age is very upsetting.”

The family hopes to reopen the business soon, but know it’s too early for them to say what’s next. For now, they’ve created GoFundMe pages to help both the store, and the businesses who operated there.

No injuries have resulted from the fire, which investigators say is still under investigation.

Via WFAA