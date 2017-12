In 1994, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was released, and it continues to generate her income.

Newsweek¬†reported the song reached Billboard’s Top 10 this Christmas season, it’s been played over 200 million times on Spotify, and over 8 million times just on Christmas day. This month, the song’s video has been seen over 100 million times.

Now, according to¬†The Economist, Mariah Carey has earned over $60 million in royalties on the song since it’s release. That’s an average of $2.6 mil per year! Talk about a growing retirement fund.

With over 399 million views on YouTube, it’s Christmas all-year for Mariah.