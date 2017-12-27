By Blake Powers
Filed Under:"Star Wars: The Last Jedi", Carrie Fisher, Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill, Rian Johnson
12/13/2017 - Mark Hamill during filming of the Graham Norton Show at The London Studios, to be aired on BBC One on Friday. (Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi star Mark Hamill has not only spoke out about the movie’s director Rian Johnson’s direction taken with the character of Luke Skywalker, he has now renounced his differences with Johnson…

… Hamill has also paid tribute to his late long-time friend/Star Wars co-star, Carrie Fisher, who died Dec. 23, last year.

 

LOL! There has to be little yin in everyone’s yang.

Learn more by reading the new article by Toofab.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live