12/13/2017 - Mark Hamill during filming of the Graham Norton Show at The London Studios, to be aired on BBC One on Friday. (Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi star Mark Hamill has not only spoke out about the movie’s director Rian Johnson’s direction taken with the character of Luke Skywalker, he has now renounced his differences with Johnson…

I regret voicing my doubts & insecurities in public.Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that- @rianjohnson made an all-time GREAT one! #HumbledHamill https://t.co/8ujJfBuEdV — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 26, 2017

… Hamill has also paid tribute to his late long-time friend/Star Wars co-star, Carrie Fisher, who died Dec. 23, last year.



