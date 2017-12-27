Photo: Dreamstime

Planning to travel this week?

CNN reports icy-roads and rescues in Kansas, a record setting low temp of -36 in International Falls, MN, and 64 inches of snow in Erie PA make those places you should either avoid or relish, depending on your ability to handle cold.

Frostbite warnings have been issued for the Northeast, Midwest, West and the New England areas.

CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller predicts 10 degrees colder than normal across the U.S., except for South Texas, South Florida, the Southwest, California, and arctic air from Canada will make for a colder than normal New Year’s Eve.

If you’re planning to travel to any of the above areas, check the weather between here and there, dress, pack, and plan appropriately. Or, simply say “my name is Bennet and I ain’t in it”, call it a day, and plan on your home being the place to stay.

Good luck! Stay warm!