We think it’s cold here in Texas.

In Erie, Pennsylvania, city officials declared an official Snow Emergency yesterday after over a two-day period, they were hit with nearly 60 inches of snowfall, which amounts to the highest two-day snowfall tally in the HISTORY of the state. The previous Christmas Day record of 8.1 inces was shattered after 34 inches fell, which also broke the single day city record of 20 inches, which was set back in November, 1956.

The snow is so bad, 21 Pennsylvania National Guard troops were transferred to State Active Duty in order to assist the city and its residents in this emergency.

This record snowfall is being attributed to a “lake-effect,” where cold air combined with lake water which resulted in the creation of these narrow bands of powerful snow. The lake-effect is expected to continue through Wednesday afternoon.

While Erie residents, city officials, and the Pennsylvania National Guard may not be enjoying this weather, the same cannot be said for Erie’s resident dogs!

At least someone is enjoying this incredibly White Christmas!

Via CNN