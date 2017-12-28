Did you keep a 2018 New Year’s resolution?
Over 50% of New Year’s resolutions fail by Jan. 31. Nevertheless, many make one, and around 8% actually keep it!
According to a report by INC, here are the 2018 Top 10 New Year’s Resolutions:
10. Spend more time with family and friends
9. Reduce alcohol consumption
8. Find a new job
7. Read more
6. Stop smoking
5. Learn a new hobby or skill
4. Save more and spend less
3. Lose weight
2. Exercise more
#1 – Eat healthier or diet … yeah, feel free to slack off of that 50-70% off left-over Christmas candy… :).
For me, it’s the Top 3 combined, as I plan to find a way to return to exercising 1 hour per day, 3-5 times per week. Plus, find a way to stop snoring so much!!!
