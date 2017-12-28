A man in Wisconsin lost more than his hair after visiting the salon.

It’s not against the law to give someone a bad haircut, but what this barber did probably is. The Fort Worth Star Telegram reports that a customer walked into Ruby’s Salon and asked for the sides of his head shaved with a number two clipper, and an inch of hair cut off the top. The customer was apparently fidgeting and moving around, to the point where Khaled A. Shabani the barber started twisting his ear. Shabani then intentionally snipped part of the mans ear off, and with a zero attachment, shaved a bald line down the middle of the mans head. The customer later called the police, and Shabani was arrested for mayhem and disorderly conduct while armed.

Source Via: Fort Worth Star Telegram