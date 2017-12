A big rig south of Waxahachie caught fire Thursday afternoon leaving about 40,000 pounds of avocado spilled on Interstate 35E. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety the incident occurred in the city of Forreston on the northbound lanes of the highway. The DPS is currently on the scene investigating the cause of the 18-wheeler catching fire. The driver’s condition has not been released.

The cleanup of the spill will leave portions of I-35E closed for a least several hours.