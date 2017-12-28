By Blake Powers
Photo: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Lori Jones of Stout, Colorado (just southwest of Ft. Collins) works at a convenience store at Horsetooth Inn and RV Park and recently learned people and mice aren’t the only living creatures that like peanuts.

Sunny Skyz reports Jones witnessed a deer… quietly walking into the store where she works… looking at sunglasses and potato chips… giving Lori a chance to take some pics.

Jones eventually lured the deer from the store with a peanut bar, and about 30 minutes later, the deer brought friends…

 

Needing to return to work, and wanting the deer to return to where nature can better take care of them, Lori lured the group of deer away from the store, and clapped her hands to send them off back into the countryside.

You couldn’t have choreographed it better with union deer and Santa!

Click HERE to see more photos of Lori Jones’ experience with peanut butter bars and deer… :).

 

