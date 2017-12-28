It’s kind of a modern take on toilet papering a house…

The Hale family of Dallas woke up to quite the surprise on Christmas morning: they had been “biked”!

14-year-old Ethan Hale went outside to play with his brand new drone, and discovered more than a dozen LimeBikes spread across his family’s lawn. They believe it’s a prank probably pulled by a family friend: but they’re not completely sure.

Chances are you’ve noticed LimeBikes all around Dallas: riders can, and absolutely do, leave them anywhere…but never like this.

After a few days, the Hale family were happy to see them go: when NBC 5 showed up to do a story on the prank, a crew from LimeBikes came out to pick up the bikes.

Not everyone was happy with the joke, though. A spokesperson from LimeBike said: “Sabotaging the bike-share ecosystem is illegal and morally wrong. It is an attack on the overall transportation system in Dallas. Sometimes, these pranks put the lives of our LimeBike operations crew and our city partners in danger when we retrieve the illegally placed bikes.”

Ouch.

Source: NBC DFW

